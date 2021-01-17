Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox’s big night for Kings

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Kemba Walker (8) defends against New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Zion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made two free throws with 17.9 seconds left, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox to beat the Kings 128-123 on Sunday night.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, Eric Bledsoe added 21 and Adams had 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans end a five-game losing streak. The Kings have lost eight of 10.

Limited to 14 points in a 38-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights earlier, Fox had a career-high point total and 13 assists. Marvin Bagley added 26 points and 10 rebounds.

KNICKS 105, CELTICS 75

BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 20 points with 12 rebounds, and RJ Barrett added 19 points and 11 rebounds and New York beat Boston to end a five-game losing streak.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston. The Celtics had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered their biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.

All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game because of COVID-19.

JAZZ 109, NUGGETS 105

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and Utah beat Denver in a rematch of their first-round playoff series last season that the Nuggets won in seven games.

Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a game in which Mitchell struggled with his shot, going 7 of 20 from the field. But Mitchell hit a clutch fadeaway with 1:01 remaining, and had seven assists to help the Jazz win their fifth straight.

Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for Denver. Jamal Murray added 30 points.

BULLS 117, MAVERICKS 101

DALLAS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter to help Chicago end a four-game losing streak.

Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.

The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.