Utah faces New Orleans, aims for 6th straight victory

New Orleans Pelicans (5-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-4, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

Utah went 44-28 overall and 23-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 108.8 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 16.6 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (achilles).

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).