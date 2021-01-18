Purdue faces tough test vs No. 15 Ohio State

Purdue (10-5, 5-3) vs. No. 15 Ohio State (11-3, 5-3)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won two of its five games against ranked teams this season. Ohio State has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Northwestern and Illinois last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 47 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUANE: Washington has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 37 over his last five games. He's also converted 89.6 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 11 for 28 over the past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 306th among Division I teams).

