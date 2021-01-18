CSU looks for home win vs USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (3-11, 3-5) vs. Charleston Southern (1-11, 0-8)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina Upstate at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Spartans at Charleston Southern was a 79-77 win on Nov. 19, 2016.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern's Ja'Quavian Florence, Melvin Edwards Jr. and Emorie Knox have collectively accounted for 32 percent of all Buccaneers points this season.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Buccaneers have scored 63.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: South Carolina Upstate is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 74.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern has averaged only 63.4 points per game over its last five games. The Buccaneers have given up 80 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25