Blue Jackets overcome sluggish start in Detroit, fight to the finish to earn first victory

DETROIT — It wasn’t the kind of start the Blue Jackets had in mind, but their finish showed a lot more fight, literally, on Monday afternoon at Little Caesar’s Arena.

Despite being outplayed for most of the first period and a few stretches in the second, the Jackets did to the Detroit Red Wings what the Nashville Predators had done to them in the previous two games.

Powered by goals from Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Jackets broke a 1-1 tie and earned their first two points of the season in a 3-2 victory that included a brawl with 55.4 seconds left in the third period that resulted in Detroit's second goal.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to go 0-3 to start the season," said defenseman Zach Werenski, whose shove of Bobby Ryan caused the puck to enter the net and touched off a melee in the final minute.

“I didn’t think we were very sharp early on," Werenski added. “There were plays to be made, passes weren’t as crisp as usual, but I think as the game went on we kind of found ourselves, especially in the third period.”

Werenski squared off with childhood friend Dylan Larkin in a fight during the brawl, smiling as they threw punches as each other.

"I was kind of laughing behind the net," Werenski said. "We weren’t holding back. I was trying to win a fight and I think he was, as well. It’s part of the game. Once I realized it was him, with everything going on and him getting tickets for my family, you know, my parents being here, my friends ... pretty funny, just how it all worked out.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand got into a scrap, as well, which gave him the so-called Gordie Howe hat trick — a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game, an honor named after the Red Wings' legend.

Bjorkstrand scored the game-tying goal in the second and assisted on Texier's goal in the third, which broke the 1-1 tie. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in the win, which the Blue Jackets badly needed after an 0-2 thud to start this 56-game season.

The game started out poorly, though.

Detroit (1-2) outskated the Jackets in the first period, controlled the action from start to finish, built a 13-8 edge in shots and took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ryan seven minutes into the game. Korpisalo was forced to make 12 saves just to keep his team in the game and the Jackets looked like a team that had forgotten to set its alarm clock for the noon start.

In short, things were not going so well for the road team.

The Jackets’ lone highlight in the first was the hustle of Seth Jones, who skated himself into a breakaway near the mid-point and drew a hooking call that trigged a rare penalty shot by a defenseman. The result of that went about as expected, as Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss snuffed it out with a poke check, and the Red Wings just continued to press.

When the horn finally sounded, with the puck in the corner of the Columbus zone, a Blue Jackets player rapped his stick so hard against the boards in frustration that an echo sounded throughout the empty building — which had large, red advertising banners covering much of the lower bowl.

Things got better in the second, but it was a slow incline.

Bjorkstrand finally fired a shot past goaltender Thomas Greiss with 4:49 left in the second to tie the score at 1, but the outcome was still up for grabs starting the third. There was also the matter of Dubois getting just one 36-second shift in the final seven minutes of the second, which set off alarm bells considering coach John Tortorella’s comments last week about the 22-year-old center’s trade request.

In the third, the Blue Jackets began to take control, starting with Texier’s wraparound goal at 5:10. Dubois scored 1:16 later to make it 3-1 and that stood up as the winner.

Tempers flared in the final minute as the Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) fought childhood friend Dylan Larkin (71) of the Red WIngs, while Oliver Bjorstrand of Columbus tangled with Detroit's Bobby Ryan.

Detroit got within 3-2 with Greiss out of the net, but it took the scramble in the Jackets’ crease plus the line brawl to get it past Korpisalo — who was run into by Ryan and then took a swing at Detroit’s Vladislav Namestnikov.

The goal was reviewed and upheld, with the ruling that Werenski caused the puck to go into the net, but all it did was change the final score and set the stage for potential fireworks Tuesday in the back-to-back's finale here.