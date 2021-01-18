Sports

Esposito leads Sacramento State over Idaho State 70-65

The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho

Ethan Esposito had a career-high 26 points as Sacramento State narrowly defeated Idaho State 70-65 on Monday.

William FitzPatrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Sacramento State (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Samaad Hector added 11 points and Brandon Davis had 10 points. Bryce Fowler, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Hornets, was held to only two points (0 of 10).

Tarik Cool had 19 points for the Bengals (7-6, 4-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Robert Ford III added 16 points.

The Hornets evened the season series against the Bengals with the win. Idaho State defeated Sacramento State 57-56 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates

January 18, 2021 4:38 PM

Sports

Guess, Tryon lift Samford past Western Carolina 82-78

January 18, 2021 4:37 PM

Celebrities

Jon Arnett, star college and NFL running back, dies at 85

January 18, 2021 4:35 PM

Sports

Martin scores 21 to lift Towson past UNC Wilmington 72-69

January 18, 2021 4:33 PM

College Sports

Mark Bradley: Bruised Orange: Tennessee dumps Jeremy Pruitt

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service