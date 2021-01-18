Defense shines as UNLV beats New Mexico 53-46

Bryce Hamilton recorded 14 points as UNLV topped New Mexico 53-46 on Monday night.

Nicquel Blake added 10 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 rebounds for UNLV (4-6, 2-2 Mountain West Conference), which forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Saquan Singleton had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Lobos (4-8, 0-8). Valdir Manuel added 10 points and Makuach Maluach had eight rebounds.

The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Lobos this season. UNLV defeated New Mexico 77-54 on Saturday.

