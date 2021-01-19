Chattanooga (11-4, 2-4) vs. Samford (6-7, 2-4)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford seeks revenge on Chattanooga after dropping the first matchup in Chattanooga. The teams last played on Jan. 6, when Samford made only five 3-pointers on 24 attempts while the Mocs hit 12 of 27 from distance en route to a 73-68 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. Malachi Smith, David Jean-Baptiste, Stefan Kenic, A.J. Caldwell and Josh Ayeni have combined to account for 75 percent of the team's scoring this year and 88 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 75.7 points per game to Southern opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 71.7 per game they managed over seven non-conference games.MIGHTY MALACHI: Smith has connected on 32.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last five games. He's also made 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Mocs are 1-4 when opponents score more than 72.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Chattanooga's Jean-Baptiste has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 14 for 31 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just 9.5 times per game against conference opponents.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25