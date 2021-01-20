Mt. St. Mary’s looks for road win vs CCSU

Mount St. Mary's (4-5, 3-2) vs. Central Connecticut (2-8, 2-5)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary's looks for its third straight win over Central Connecticut at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut's last win at home against the Mountaineers came on Feb. 18, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Damian Chong Qui is averaging 13.8 points and five assists to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is also a big contributor, producing 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Devils have scored 72.7 points per game and allowed 78.6 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 58 points scored and 87 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has had his hand in 46 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-5 when they allow 60 or more points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 60 points. The Blue Devils are 0-7 when they score 75 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 75.

STREAK STATS: Mount St. Mary's has lost its last four road games, scoring 53.3 points, while allowing 69 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary's has held opposing teams to 63.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25