Montana State looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Montana State (7-3, 4-0) vs. Northern Arizona (4-9, 3-4)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Northern Arizona. Montana State's last Big Sky loss came against the Northern Colorado Bears 75-61 on March 7, 2020. Northern Arizona is coming off a 62-58 road win against Montana in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State's Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lumberjacks have scored 68.9 points per game and allowed 71 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 68.5 points scored and 80.7 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Shelton has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 40 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 69.4 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 0-3 when they shoot below 69.4 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Northern Arizona has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 75.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Montana State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 28th-best mark in the country. Northern Arizona has allowed opponents to shoot 52.5 percent from the field through 13 games (ranked 340th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25