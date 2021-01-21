Sports

Dallas begins season against Nashville

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at home in the season opener.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 19-12-3 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Stars averaged 30.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

Nashville finished 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Predators recorded seven shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Blake Comeau: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Luca Sbisa: out (health protocols).

  Comments  

Sports

Vancouver hosts Montreal after Boeser’s 2-goal game

January 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Detroit visits Chicago following overtime victory

January 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

San Jose visits Minnesota following shootout win

January 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Penguins host the Rangers following overtime victory

January 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Washington hosts Buffalo after Wilson’s 2-goal game

January 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Vegas visits Arizona after Smith’s 2-goal game

January 21, 2021 12:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service