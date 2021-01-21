Curry leads Golden State into matchup against New York

New York Knicks (7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Warriors are 5-3 on their home court. Golden State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks have gone 4-4 away from home. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.6.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors with 4.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 28.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 22.8 points while adding 11.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 18 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 43.2% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 100.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points on 43.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Knicks: Austin Rivers: day to day (achilles), Alec Burks: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right knee).