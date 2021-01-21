Sports

Jackson mayor: City will not tolerate street racing

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Jackson’s mayor says the city will not tolerate drag racing and other types of reckless driving that draws crowds to watch.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made the comments after such activity recently closed part of Interstate 55 in Jackson, WLBT-TV reported.

Authorities have good information about a number of people believed to have been involved, the mayor said.

Lumumba added that the city will not stand for drag racing and drifting — attention-grabbing stunts that he called extremely dangerous.

  Comments  

Sports

Boise State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

January 21, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

Hamlet, N. Texas visit ODU

January 21, 2021 3:46 AM

Sports

Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

January 21, 2021 3:46 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service