Sports

Belo scores 14 to lead Montana St. over N. Arizona 62-51

The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Jubrile Belo registered 14 points and seven rebounds as Montana State topped Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday night.

Xavier Bishop had 12 points for Montana State (8-3, 5-0 Big Sky Conference) and Amin Adamu added nine points and eight rebounds. The Bobcats have won six in a row for the first time since the 2003-04 season and had five straight wins to open the Big Sky season for the for the first time since 2004-05.

Cameron Shelton had 24 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-10, 3-5).

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks square off again in Flagstaff on Saturday

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106

January 21, 2021 7:27 PM

Sports

Wood scores 17 to lead Belmont past E. Illinois 79-66

January 21, 2021 7:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service