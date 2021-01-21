Carlson carries Weber St. over S. Utah 91-67

Sports

Cody Carlson had 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Weber State easily defeated Southern Utah 91-67 on Thursday night. Isiah Brown added 22 points for the Wildcats.

Carlson made 10 of 13 shots. Brown also had seven assists.

Dontay Bassett had 12 points and four blocks for Weber State (7-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Michal Kozak added 11 points.

Southern Utah totaled 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for the Thunderbirds (10-3, 5-2). Dre Marin added 12 points.

Tevian Jones, the Thunderbirds’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 19 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

