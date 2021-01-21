Sports

Johnson sinks winning FTs, N. Colorado beats E. Washington

The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo.

Matt Johnson II sank two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining as Northern Colorado fought past Eastern Washington 78-76 in a see-saw game on Thursday night.

Johnson and Daylen Kountz each scored 22 points for Northern Colorado. Tre’Shon Smoots added 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and had a career-best six assists for Northern Colorado (8-6, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 10 points.

The Bears scored a season-best 47 points in the first half and led by as many as 11 in the second. Eastern Washington came roaring back with a 14-3 run and took a 70-69 lead with 3:23 remaining. The game saw 10 lead changes and eight ties.

Tanner Groves had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-6, 2-2). Tyler Robertson added 16 points. Jacob Davison had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Edwards scores 37 to lift Pepperdine past Pacific 85-68

January 21, 2021 9:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service