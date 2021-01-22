Lightning visit the Blue Jackets following overtime victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Tampa Bay after the Lightning beat Columbus 3-2 in overtime.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division play a season ago. The Blue Jackets recorded 298 assists on 180 total goals last season.

Tampa Bay finished 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Lightning recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.