Southern Utah seeks revenge on Weber State

Weber State (7-3, 2-1) vs. Southern Utah (10-3, 5-2)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes for the season sweep over Southern Utah after winning the previous matchup in Ogden. The teams last played each other on Jan. 21, when the Wildcats shot 57.4 percent from the field while holding Southern Utah's shooters to just 34.8 percent en route to the 24-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Southern Utah's Tevian Jones has averaged 18.5 points while Maizen Fausett has put up 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Isiah Brown has averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while Cody Carlson has put up 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 85.7 points per game and allowed 69 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 75.5 points scored and 74.5 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 33.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He's also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Weber State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 2-3 when opposing teams exceed 67 points. Southern Utah is 7-0 when holding opponents to 74 points or fewer, and 3-3 whenever teams score more than 74 on the Thunderbirds.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 85.6 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 10th among Division I teams. The Southern Utah defense has allowed 72.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th overall).

