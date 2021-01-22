Hank Aaron, Atlanta Braves legend and former MLB home run king, dies at 86

Baseball hall-of-famer Hank Aaron died Friday at 86. AP

Hank Aaron, an Atlanta Braves legend and Major League Baseball’s former home run king, died Friday morning, according to CBS 46 and WSB. He was 86.

One of the best players of all time, Aaron slugged 755 home runs during his illustrious career that ended in 1976. His home run record stood until 2007, when Barry Bonds surpassed him.

Nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank,” he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, being named on 406 of 415 ballots.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama, and played the majority of his career for the Milwaukee Braves, before the franchise moved to Atlanta after the 1965 season.

In 2002, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

