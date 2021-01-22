FAU controls OT, beats Charlotte 66-53

Florida Atlantic outscored Charlotte 16-3 in the extra period to earn a 66-53 win on Friday night.

The 49ers’ made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 50 with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Michael Forrest had 21 points to lead the Owls.

Bryan Greenlee had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 3-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Karlis Silins added 10 points and three assists. Everett Winchester had nine rebounds.

Florida Atlantic scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahmir Young had 22 points for the 49ers (6-7, 2-3). Jordan Shepherd added 13 points. Jhery Matos had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

