Sports

Foster scores 15 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 71-64

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Kenny Foster had 15 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming beat Nevada 71-64 on Friday night.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points for Wyoming (9-5, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Xavier DuSell added 14 points. Marcus Williams had 13 points.

Nevada totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Warren Washington scored a career-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-6, 5-4). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points. Tre Coleman had 11 points.

Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, had only eight points 2-of-16 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Kelly, Clarke share lead in Mitsubishi Electric Championship

January 22, 2021 8:00 PM

Basketball

Nets’ defensive issues on full display in second consecutive loss to Cavaliers

Basketball

Turnovers haunt Magic in overtime loss to Pacers

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service