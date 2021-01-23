Capitals host the Sabres after shootout win

Buffalo Sabres (1-3-1, eighth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-0-2, first in the East Division)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Washington after the Capitals took down Buffalo 4-3 in a shootout.

Washington went 11-12-2 in division action and 18-10-5 at home during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Capitals allowed 2.9 goals on 30.1 shots per game last season.

Buffalo finished 30-31-8 overall and 10-12-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Sabres scored 193 total goals last season while collecting 315 assists.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: None listed.