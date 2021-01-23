Lillard leads Portland into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (8-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers host the New York Knicks. Lillard currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 4-4 in home games. Portland ranks last in the league scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint.

The Knicks are 5-5 on the road. New York is 1-5 against opponents with a losing record.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 28.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Robert Covington is averaging 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 22.6 points per game. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 70.5% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 99.9 points, 48.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points on 42.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Knicks: Austin Rivers: out (achilles), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).