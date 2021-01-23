Sports

West Virginia to allow limited number of fans at home games

The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia will allow a limited number of fans to a men's basketball game for the first time this season when the Mountaineers host Florida on Jan. 30.

West Virginia will limit attendance to 1,000 fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with some WVU students and fans, the athletic department said Saturday in a news release.

There will be no public sale of tickets. Certain supporters of the athletic department will be contacted about ticket and parking availability. Information for students to obtain men’s basketball tickets will be released in the coming days.

Ticket information for WVU women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling will be released separately prior to those home events, the statement said.

Fans entering the WVU Coliseum will be required to wear face coverings, except when eating and drinking.

