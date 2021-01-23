Sports

Cooks scores 25 to lead NJIT over Stony Brook 74-65

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.

Zach Cooks had a season-high 25 points as NJIT topped Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.

Miles Coleman had 12 points for NJIT (5-6, 4-5 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 10 points.

Jaden Sayles scored a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds for the Seawolves (6-7, 4-3). Juan Felix Rodriguez added 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Preston triple-double leads Ohio past Ball St. 85-77

January 23, 2021 1:13 PM

Sports

Clayton scores 20 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-71

January 23, 2021 12:54 PM

Sports

Sims carries UNC Wilmington over Delaware 77-70

January 23, 2021 12:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service