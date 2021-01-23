Stony Brook seeks revenge on NJIT

Stony Brook (6-7, 4-3) vs. NJIT (5-6, 4-5)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT goes for the season sweep over Stony Brook after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when Stony Brook made just three 3-pointers on 20 attempts while the Highlanders hit 9 of 22 behind the arc en route to a nine-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Zach Cooks has put up 15 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. Complementing Cooks is San Antonio Brinson, who is producing 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Seawolves are led by Juan Felix Rodriguez, who is averaging 12.2 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Seawolves have allowed only 67.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JUAN FELIX: Rodriguez has connected on 29.9 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Stony Brook is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seawolves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. NJIT has an assist on 32 of 82 field goals (39 percent) across its previous three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all America East teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

