Coppin State looks to sweep Norfolk State

Norfolk State (8-5, 3-2) vs. Coppin State (5-9, 4-1)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State goes for the season sweep over Norfolk State after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Eagles outshot Norfolk State 43.6 percent to 35.1 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to a 10-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Coppin State's Anthony Tarke has averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 steals while DeJuan Clayton has put up 13 points. For the Spartans, Devante Carter has averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while J.J. Matthews has put up 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 81.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DEVANTE: Carter has connected on 22.7 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He's also made 57.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK SCORING: Coppin State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 78.7 possessions per game. The fast-paced Eagles have averaged 83.1 possessions per game against conference opponents.

