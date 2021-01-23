Sports

Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Cal Poly 67-44 on Saturday.

JC Butler had 15 points for UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Brad Greene added 12 points. Austin Johnson had seven rebounds.

The Mustangs’ 27.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UC Irvine opponent this season.

Alimamy Koroma had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (2-10, 0-6), who have now lost eight games in a row.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Chidom, Perry lift UC Riverside past CS Bakersfield 70-63

January 23, 2021 6:35 PM

Sports

Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 102-72

January 23, 2021 6:30 PM

Sports

Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70

January 23, 2021 6:24 PM

Sports

Pepper scores 20 to lead UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

January 23, 2021 6:17 PM

Sports

Massner lifts Northwestern St. over SE Louisiana 73-68

January 23, 2021 6:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service