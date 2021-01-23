Sports

Crawford scores 25 to carry Louisiana Tech past UTEP 73-55

The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

Isaiah Crawford had a career-high 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 73-55 on Saturday night.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Souley Boum had 23 points and five steals for the Miners (7-7, 3-5). Kristian Sjolund added eight rebounds and Christian Agnew had six.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday.

