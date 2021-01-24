NY Rangers’ top six continues to struggle in loss to Penguins

The New York Rangers' top-six forwards have yet to find their stride through five games in the 2021 season — an issue that needs to be resolved soon if the Blueshirts intend to make the playoffs in NHL's toughest division.

There have been fleeting signs of improvement, but not enough to avoid their third straight loss. They took a lead into the third period Sunday in Pittsburgh, but goals from Jared McCann and Jake Guentzel led to a 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

With points hard to come by for the Rangers' skill players, they're searching for any way to contribute.

"I think a little bit of simplicity, to be honest," forward Ryan Strome said of the key to snapping out of their funk. "I think sometimes you’re trying to make plays too much — almost like you’re trying too hard or you care too much, in the sense that you’re trying to force it a little bit and making plays that probably aren’t there, versus relying on your skill and your instincts."

After losing his stick Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) tries to make a save of a shot by New York Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

The 27-year-old center was already feeling the heat from being held without a point in the first four games. But late in the second period, he snapped the drought by following his own advice.

Strome fought his way in front of the Penguins (4-2) net and was well-positioned to slap at a rebound from a Jacob Trouba shot, which broke a 1-1 tie.

The Rangers (1-3-1) had opportunities to pad their lead — and later take the lead after McCann tied it — but the top line of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and rookie Alexis Lafrenière has yet to find their chemistry, while last year's top scorer, Artemi Panarin, has also struggled to cash in on his opportunities.

While the Rangers are looking for consistent production from their top-six forwards, the bottom six has more than done their part.

The first goal of the night came from arguably the last player you'd expect.

Colin Blackwell was recalled from the taxi squad prior to the game, and less than one full period into his Rangers' debut, the 27-year-old made an impact. He skillfully redirected a shot from Adam Fox with 4:24 remaining in the period to put the Rangers up 1-0.

The Penguins would tie the score on a breakaway goal from Bryan Rust at the 11:24 mark in the second period, with Strome scoring his goal less than six minutes later. But McCann gave Pittsburgh the lead early in the third period, with Guentzel netting the winner with just 1:31 remaining.

The Rangers' best line in recent games has been their third, but they lost a key member in the second period. Filip Chytil was floored by an open-ice hit from Evan Rodrigues and eventually ruled out with an upper-body injury.

The 21-year-old center has been one of the biggest bright spots early in the season, with three points and a goal in each of the previous two games. An extended absence would be a major loss for the Rangers.