Minnesota and Los Angeles meet for division battle

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-2, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-2-0, second in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Minnesota in a matchup of West Division teams.

Minnesota went 35-27-7 overall and 8-10-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Wild were called for 247 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles went 10-13-1 in division action and 10-22-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Kings scored 177 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and five shorthanded.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Minnesota won 4-3. Mathew Dumba scored a team-high two goals for the Wild in the victory.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols).

Kings: None listed.