Nashville takes on Chicago, looks to stop 3-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-3-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville looks to end its three-game slide with a win against Chicago.

Nashville went 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division play a season ago. The Predators averaged 3.1 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.

Chicago finished 32-30-8 overall and 7-12-3 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks scored 208 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: Luca Sbisa: out (health protocols).

Blackhawks: None listed.