Vegas faces St. Louis, looks for 5th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (3-2-1, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-0, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts St. Louis trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Vegas went 15-6-2 in division action and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis finished 15-7-2 in division games and 19-12-5 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season while collecting 376 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blues: None listed.