Presbyterian looks to end streak vs High Point

Presbyterian (3-8, 1-6) vs. High Point (4-8, 2-5)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to extend Presbyterian's conference losing streak to six games. Presbyterian's last Big South win came against the Radford Highlanders 65-63 on Dec. 31, 2020. High Point is coming off an 81-57 win at home against Presbyterian in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric John-Michael Wright is putting up 19.9 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Lydell Elmore is also a big contributor, putting up 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Blue Hose are led by Winston Hill, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blue Hose have given up just 69.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 76 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has accounted for 48 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they allow at least 75 points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Blue Hose are 0-7 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Presbyterian has scored 60.2 points per game and allowed 74.8 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 22 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25