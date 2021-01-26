Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks (10-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 5-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is 2-1 against opponents under .500.

The Bucks have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the league with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 8.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 41.1% and averaging 19.4 points. OG Anunoby is averaging three made 3-pointers and 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.8 points per game and shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 26.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.9 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (foot), Pascal Siakam: out (knee).

Bucks: None listed.