Brown, Celtics set for matchup against the Spurs

Boston Celtics (10-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs. Brown ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Spurs are 3-5 in home games. San Antonio has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Celtics are 5-4 on the road. Boston is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The Spurs and Celtics face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs with 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 14.5 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.6 points per game and shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 27.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Derrick White: out (toe).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (rest).