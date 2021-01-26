Young scores 38 as Hawks beat short-handed Clippers 108-99

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Trae Young scored 38 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 108-99 on Tuesday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Clippers were without three starters. Leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley missed the game with right knee soreness.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Serge Ibaka had 15 points.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. Clint Capela collected 13 points and 19 rebounds.