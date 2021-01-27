Felony domestic-violence charges filed by prosecutor against ex-Seahawk Chad Wheeler

L.J. Collier and Chad Wheeler take part in drills before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played a mock game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Former Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler faces two felony domestic-violence charges plus a third charge of resisting arrest filed by King County prosecutors stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend in Kent.

A spokesman for the King County prosecuting attorney said Wednesday afternoon after a probable-cause hearing that its office filed three charges against Wheeler: first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Wheeler, who turned 27 last week, was released from King County Jail Tuesday on $400,000 bond. He has an arraignment scheduled for Feb. 9, when he’s expected to enter pleas.

The Seahawks released an extraordinary statement earlier Wednesday to “strongly condemn” Wheeler and to emphasize they had cut ties with him. The team let his contract expire at the end of the 2020, during which he played in five games.

To reinforce they are done with him, the Seahawks placed Wheeler on league waivers later Wednesday, according to the NFL transaction wire. That absolves the team of even the option to not tender a restricted free-agent contract offer to him, which Seattle wasn’t going to do, anyway.

He is likely to go unclaimed and thus will be a free agent, out of the league at least for now. The NFL has the right to suspend him under its personal-conduct policy and will investigate whether to do so.

Not that football matters in this.

Charging documents filed in court Wednesday allege the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Wheeler “strangled, suffocated and beat” his 5-9, 145-pound girlfriend Friday night inside an apartment in Kent “into unconsciousness—twice—both times leaving her for dead as blood poured from her nose and mouth, preventing her from breathing.”

The charging documents state Kent police responding to the alleged victim’s 911 call eventually fired a Taser round into the body of an uncooperative Wheeler in an attempt to detain him, “with little effect.”

The prosecutor’s office asked a judge to require Wheeler to be put on electronic home detention, with an ankle-monitoring device equipped with GPS tracking capability. A judge issued a no-contact order between Wheeler and the alleged victim through March 8.