No. 20 Hokies rebound from road loss to top Notre Dame 62-51

Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) drives in as Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) AP

Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame 62-51 Wednesday night.

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies (12-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.

Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish (5-9, 2-6), who saw their two-game winning streak end. The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.

Virginia Tech, playing without suspended second-leading scorer Tyrece Radford, built 15-point leads twice in the first half, the second time on Aluma’s three-point play with 3:24, and Notre Dame never got out of the hole. The Hokies led 50-35 on Mutts' basket with 12:37 to play and 62-47 late.

The Hokies shot 33% in the first half but took a 31-22 lead to the locker room behind Cattoor’s 12 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting. Hubb scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, but the rest of the Irish were a combined 2 of 15.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Hokies played without Radford, who was suspended Monday after his early Sunday morning arrest by Blacksburg, Virginia, police on charges of driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Notre Dame: Irish were coming off two victories, including a 73-59 win at Miami on Sunday, but hit just 3 of their first 18 shots. It was reminiscent of their second half in a 77-63 loss at Virginia Tech Jan. 10 when they made just two field goals and shot 10.5% from the field in the second half.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: No. 8 Virginia Saturday at home.

Notre Dame: Saturday at Pittsburgh.