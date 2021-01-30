UCSB looks to extend streak vs UC Davis

UC Santa Barbara (11-3, 7-2) vs. UC Davis (3-4, 1-2)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its eighth straight conference win against UC Davis. UC Santa Barbara's last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 73-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. UC Davis lost 72-51 loss at home to UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow and Devearl Ramsey have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Gauchos points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gauchos have allowed only 61.3 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.3 per game they allowed over three non-conference games.MIGHTY MCLAUGHLIN: McLaughlin has connected on 42.3 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 13 over his last three games. He's also converted 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Gauchos are 0-3 when opponents score more than 66.

STREAK SCORING: UC Santa Barbara has won its last three road games, scoring 85.7 points, while allowing 58.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Santa Barbara defense has held opponents to just 61.5 points per game, the 13th-lowest in Division I. UC Davis has given up an average of 74.6 points through seven games (ranked 234th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25