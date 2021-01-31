Sports

Pittsburgh visits New York after overtime victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-3-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-4-2, eighth in the East Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host Pittsburgh after the Penguins beat New York 5-4 in overtime.

New York finished 14-8-0 in division games and 18-16-2 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Rangers scored 3.3 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

Pittsburgh went 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Penguins scored 221 total goals last season while collecting 374 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: day to day (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body).

Penguins: Kris Letang: day to day (undisclosed).

