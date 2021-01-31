Houston puts road win streak on the line against Oklahoma City

Houston Rockets (9-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Rockets play Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 3-7 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 6-7 in conference play. Houston is eighth in the Western Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 8.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Wood has shot 55.3% and is averaging 23.6 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 42 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: day to day (thumb), Josh Hall: day to day (health and safety protocols), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf).