McDavid, Draisaitl pile up points, Oilers beat Senators 8-5

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Ottawa Senators' Cedric Paquette (23) rough it up during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, linemate Leon Draisaitl had six assists and the Edmonton Oilers outscored the Ottawa Senators 8-5 on Sunday night.

McDavid moved into a tie for the league goals lead at eight with Vancouver's Brock Boeser and leads the points race with 22, one ahead of Draisaitl.

Draisaitl was an assist off the team record held by Wayne Gretzky and Billy Taylor. The German leads the NHL in assists with 15, one more that McDavid.

Dominic Kahun, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tyson Barrie and Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in his NHL debut.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

It took eight seconds for the Oilers to score. Off a faceoff win by Draisaitl in the Senators' zone, Kahun took the pass from his center and fired a shot towards the net. The puck deflected off Ottawa forward Josh Norris’ stick and went past Matt Murray into the goal.

McDavid scored on a power play 42 seconds into the second period.

Colin White, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Austin Watson scored for Ottawa.

Murray allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled in the first period. Marcus Hogberg stopped 17 of 22 shots the rest of the way.