Garcia, Marquette host Butler

Butler (5-9, 4-7) vs. Marquette (8-9, 4-7)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Bryce Nze and Butler will take on Dawson Garcia and Marquette. The senior Nze is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games. Garcia, a freshman, is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Marquette has relied on senior leadership this year while Butler has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have combined to account for 60 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Nze, Jair Bolden, Chuck Harris and Myles Tate have combined to account for 63 percent of all Butler scoring.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Nze has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last five games. He's also converted 43.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 63 points. The Bulldogs are 0-8 when allowing 68 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three outings while Butler has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 19.5 foul shots per game this season.

