Penn State faces tough test vs No. 19 Wisconsin

Penn State (6-7, 3-6) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won two of its five games against ranked teams this season. Wisconsin lost 81-71 at Penn State in its most recent game.

.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Izaiah Brockington has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has lost its last five road games, scoring 71.8 points, while allowing 78.2 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Badgers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Wisconsin has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Penn State has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Wisconsin defense has held opponents to 62.8 points per game, the 25th-lowest mark in Division I. Penn State has allowed an average of 76.3 points through 13 games (ranking the Nittany Lions 268th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25