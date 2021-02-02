Brian Schottenheimer joining Darrell Bevell on Jaguars’ new ex-Seahawks Southeast staff

Brian Schottenheimer’s career has certainly taken a turn.

All the way from Seattle to the southeast chapter of Fired Seahawks Play Callers.

Schottenheimer, reportedly a candidate for his first head-coaching job months ago then fired last month by Pete Carroll as Seahawks offensive coordinator, is joining coach Urban Meyer’s new staff in Jacksonville. Schottenheimer is going to be the Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator. That’s according to multiple reports, first by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Monday night.

Schottnheimer’s new job title in Jacksonville coincides with what Carroll said was the offense’s biggest problem in Seattle as it flopped over the final half of the 2020 season and out of the playoffs in round one: he only coordinated passing.

Carroll has said Schottenheimer did not call nearly enough run plays for balance to keep defenses honest—and Carroll happy closer to his roots and preferences.

In Jacksonville, Schottenheimer will join Darrell Bevell on the Jaguars’ staff.

You remember Bevell. He was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson through two Super Bowls. He preceded Schottenhimer in Seattle. Bevell called the Seahawks’ plays from 2011 until Carroll fired him following the 2017 season.

Meyer hired Bevell on Jan. 21 to be his offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. Bevell was Detroit’s play caller in 2019-20.

Wouldn’t you know it? The Jaguars are on the 2021 NFL schedule to play the Seahawks with new, first-time offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, whom Carroll hired last week. That game will be in Seattle at a date to be announced this spring.

Los Angeles Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron, a 41-year-old native of Portland, is about to be named the Seahawks’ next offensive coordinator. Photo from the Los Angeles Rams

Schottenheimer is going to get with the Jaguars the opportunity to do what he did in Seattle with Wilson, in Indianapolis with Andrew Luck, and in San Diego with Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. He will be working with a franchise quarterback. Meyer and the Jaguars own the first-overall choice in April’s draft. Jacksonville is expected throughout the league to chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to lead the Jaguars’ reinvention beginning in 2021.

Two days after the Seahawks’ wild-card playoff loss at home to the Rams in which Wilson completed a season-low 11 passes, Carroll fired Schottenheimer. He’d spent the last three seasons as Seattle’s coordinator. The team used the term “philosophical differences” to describe why Carroll decided to move onto his fourth play caller in 12 seasons running the Seahawks.

Wilson said last month he was not in favor of the Seahawks firing his play caller. Wilson said he believes Schottenheimer will become a head coach.

“No. You ask me am I in favor of it? No,” Wilson said Jan. 14.

“I think that it wasn’t my decision to change ‘Schotty,’ in other words. But I think that Coach Carroll made that decision. I think that I trust his decision. But at the same time, obviously Schotty and I have been so close. I mean, he’s going to be a tremendous coach somewhere else.

“But what I am in favor of is our football team getting better. If you ask me what’s really important, it’s winning championships. That’s what I’m in favor of. I think what’s really critical is whatever decision...the philosophy, the most important thing is it’s about this winning process, and doing everything to make sure we do that.

“Unfortunately for us, in Coach’s eyes, (it was) see if we can make a change,” Wilson said of firing Schottenheimer.

“The bottom line is, we were the best offense in football (early in the season). ...It hurts.”

The Seahawks set a franchise record with 459 points scored in the 2020 season. Wilson set a team record with 40 touchdowns in the regular season.—But Seattle underachieved as a division champion because of late-season problems with Schottenhimer’s previously soaring offense that had Wilson throwing deep to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett—even after defenses adjusted with deeper coverage and took those plays away.

The Rams in the wild-card playoff game did what most of the league did the last two months of the season. They mostly kept two safeties deep to keep receivers Metcalf and Lockett in front of them and prevent the long passes with which Seattle burned the NFL the first half of this season. Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey shadowed Metcalf all over the field 25 times in Seattle’s first 43 offensive plays of its final game.

And it worked—three times since November, in fact. The Rams sacked Wilson 16 times with 30 hits on him in three games this season. Two of those were among the Seahawks’ five losses this past season.

Defenses countered Schottenheimer’s offense beginning in November. Schottenheimer never countered back. The Seahawks kept throwing deep, not enough short. Of Wilson’s 27 throws against the Rams in the playoff game, only three were complete for gains of 10-19 yards.

After that game, Carroll reiterated what he said in November and December, that the offense needed to run more, have more balance, “adapt better” to how defenses were playing Seattle—and that the Seahawks need to run the ball more in 2021 to afford Wilson betters opportunities to successfully and consistently throw deep.

“It seemed like during the course of the season, after the halfway point, we had hit so much early, we had been so effective that people found a way to stay back and just try to bleed us and make us have to throw the ball underneath,” Carroll said. “And we were maybe really going for it more than we needed to. And didn’t take advantage of switching gears a bit there, as effectively as we would like.

“We like chunking them and going after them. As I look back now, I have a lot of work to do to figure it out, but I would think that we might think that way a little differently. At one part of the year, it was available, and we took it. And then in the second part of the year, against the really good defenses that we played, they were able to keep us out of that kind of a mode.

“I wish we would have adapted better under those circumstances.”

And: “Frankly, I’d like to not play against two-deep looks next year.”

Since then, Carroll has hired Waldron from the Rams, to bring some of Los Angeles’ run-based, quicker, play-action and bootleg passes to Seattle.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer won’t be scripting Wilson’s and the Seahawks’ quest to get back to the Super Bowl.

He will be in Jacksonville scripting the passing game for a rookie quarterback on a team that went 1-15 last season.