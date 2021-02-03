Stars visit the Blue Jackets after Pavelski’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (5-1-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Dallas after Joe Pavelski scored two goals in the Stars' 6-3 win against the Blue Jackets.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets scored 180 total goals last season, 31 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 18-12-5 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Stars recorded 295 assists on 178 total goals last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Riley Nash: day to day (personal).

Stars: Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).