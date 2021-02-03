Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -8.5; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Indiana. He's sixth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Bucks are 9-5 in conference play. Milwaukee is third in the NBA shooting 39.8% from downtown, led by Khris Middleton shooting 45.8% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 2-0 against the rest of their division. Indiana averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 6-2 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The Bucks and Pacers match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 11 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 21.1 points and is adding 12.0 rebounds. Doug McDermott is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119 points, 49.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).