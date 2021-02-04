Detroit faces Phoenix on 5-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-9, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its five-game road skid when the Pistons visit Phoenix.

The Suns have gone 4-4 in home games. Phoenix has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons are 1-9 in road games. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 110-105 on Jan. 8. Jerami Grant scored 31 points to help lead Detroit to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is second on the Suns scoring 16.3 points per game, and is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.7 rebounds and 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.7 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds. Plumlee is shooting 63.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 109 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.6% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 42 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Dario Saric: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (knee).