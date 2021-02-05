Oregon State looks for home win vs Washington St.

Washington State (11-7, 4-7) vs. Oregon State (9-7, 6-5)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its sixth straight win over Washington State at Gill Coliseum. The last victory for the Cougars at Oregon State was a 71-68 win on Jan. 26, 2013.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State's Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have collectively scored 30 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ethan Thompson has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 68.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Oregon State has an assist on 48 of 74 field goals (64.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Washington State has assists on 28 of 71 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Oregon State offense has turned the ball over on just 16 percent of its possessions, the 30th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.8 percent of all Washington State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

